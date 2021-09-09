Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLB opened at $94.22 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,936,710. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

