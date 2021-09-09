Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.26 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $137.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

