Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Down 9.1%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 62,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,348,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of -1.15.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 65,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 46.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.