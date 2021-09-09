DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Tops $3.72 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $207,407.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.11 or 1.00139670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002195 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

