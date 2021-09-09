DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 526 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weibo were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 249.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 112,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.