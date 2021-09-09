DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 1,654 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,082. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $182.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.04 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.54 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.