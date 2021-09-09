DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $418,000 Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,834 shares of company stock worth $1,900,530. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

