DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,225.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,444.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,484.33.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.