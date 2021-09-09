DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,747,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

