DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,800 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 72.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after acquiring an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.