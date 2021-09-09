DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $92,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after buying an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 383,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 108,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -692.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

