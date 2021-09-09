Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (VCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE VCF opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

