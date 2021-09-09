Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 817,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,871,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock worth $350,202,665. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

