Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

DM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of DM stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

