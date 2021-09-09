DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Trading 0.4% Higher

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55). Approximately 369,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 203,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £702.81 million and a PE ratio of -26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 268.32.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.