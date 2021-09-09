Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of DGE stock traded down GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,487 ($45.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,038,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a market capitalization of £81.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,526.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,325.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

