Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Diageo by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.14. 8,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,649. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

