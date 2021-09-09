Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Down to $166.14

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $166.14, but opened at $159.80. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $160.17, with a volume of 98,765 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,765 shares of company stock worth $30,190,742. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.