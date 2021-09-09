Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $126.09.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

