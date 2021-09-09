DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of DLH stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,898. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.99. DLH has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in DLH during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.