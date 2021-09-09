DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 5.5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.02 and last traded at $64.23. 18,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,141,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get DLocal alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.