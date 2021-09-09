DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Tops $0.0480

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $531,216.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044292 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.