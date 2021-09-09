Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:DLB opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.