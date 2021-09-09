Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.92 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.11 billion.

DG stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.56. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

