Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.