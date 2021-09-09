Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

DLMAF opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

