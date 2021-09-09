Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Domo stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.74. 2,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,672. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

