Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 706,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

