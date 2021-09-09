DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

Shares of DASH traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 201,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,073,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,794,950. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,668,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,655,000 after buying an additional 3,408,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.