DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading 3% Higher

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.55 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 63,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 262,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.07.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

