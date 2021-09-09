Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives €83.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRW3. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ETR DRW3 traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €72.90 ($85.76). 9,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52 week high of €82.70 ($97.29).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

