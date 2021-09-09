DragonVein Hits Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. DragonVein has a market cap of $3.17 million and $89,800.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,624.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $663.82 or 0.01423744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.28 or 0.00566819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00339111 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00032354 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002900 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

