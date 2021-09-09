Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS GRWXF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

