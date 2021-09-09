DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 2,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of analysts have commented on DRD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $800.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

