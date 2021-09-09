Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Reaches $27.60 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $27.60 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

