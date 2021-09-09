Duality Advisers LP Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $152.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,643 shares of company stock valued at $22,889,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

