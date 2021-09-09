Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.89 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 46.9% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 29,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Facebook by 165.8% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Facebook by 6.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $377.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $943,399,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.