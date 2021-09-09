Duality Advisers LP Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 88,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

