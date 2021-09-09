Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 42,014 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.