Duality Advisers LP Sells 75,343 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,343 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.