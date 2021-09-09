DuckDaoDime Hits Market Capitalization of $16.15 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $15.57 or 0.00033385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $16.15 million and $54,603.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00067696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00131674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00192331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.70 or 0.99883018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.75 or 0.07192828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.14 or 0.00851755 BTC.

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

