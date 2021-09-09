Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,879.00 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,693.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,403.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

