Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

