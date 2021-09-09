Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.80 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in Medtronic by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $135.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

