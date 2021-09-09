Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 63,225 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 63,225 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.15% of Western Midstream Partners worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

WES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

