Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $61,888,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

