Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

