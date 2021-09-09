Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,475 ($19.27). The company had a trading volume of 551,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,339.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,387.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.33.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

