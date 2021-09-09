Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,475 ($19.27). The company had a trading volume of 551,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,339.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,387.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.33.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

