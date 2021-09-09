DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.39 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

