E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.10 by Credit Suisse Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €12.10 ($14.24) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.45 ($13.47).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €11.09 ($13.04) on Tuesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.02.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

